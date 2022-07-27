The Mission of NAMRU-D

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) is one of the eight laboratories within the Department of Defense's Navy Medicine Research & Development Enterprise, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 27, 2022. NAMRU-Dayton is home of the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) and the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL). (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 15:26
