The Mission of NAMRU-D

The Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) is one of the eight laboratories within the Department of Defense's Navy Medicine Research & Development Enterprise, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 27, 2022. NAMRU-Dayton is home of the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) and the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL). (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)