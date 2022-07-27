The Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) is one of the eight laboratories within the Department of Defense's Navy Medicine Research & Development Enterprise, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 27, 2022. NAMRU-Dayton is home of the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) and the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL). (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 15:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|855555
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109188094
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mission of NAMRU-D, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT