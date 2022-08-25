When the Nineteenth Amendment was ratified, it paved the way for #womensequality. The women of 16th Air Force are making their mark in Cyber, Space, IW, ISR, Public Affairs, and more. We celebrate the progress women have made from the past, to the present and into the future.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 14:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|855543
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-RN139-677
|Filename:
|DOD_109187757
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) celebrates Women's Equality Day 2022, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT