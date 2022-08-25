Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) celebrates Women's Equality Day 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Manuel Garcia 

    Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber)

    When the Nineteenth Amendment was ratified, it paved the way for #womensequality. The women of 16th Air Force are making their mark in Cyber, Space, IW, ISR, Public Affairs, and more. We celebrate the progress women have made from the past, to the present and into the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 14:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 855543
    VIRIN: 220825-F-RN139-677
    Filename: DOD_109187757
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) celebrates Women's Equality Day 2022, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #womensequality #16Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT