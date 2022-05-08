Unclassified and cleared for Public Release
220805-F-XK427-999
Title: B-Roll - USAF Reserve 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct weapons training
Producer: Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken, 944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs, tyler.bolken@us.af.mil
Date Captured: 20220805
Location: Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range, Florence, AZ, United States
Personnel Interviewed:
USAF Master Sgt. Jeff Seastrand
Combat Arms Noncommissioned officer in charge
944th Fighter Wing Security Forces, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
Description:
Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces train and shoot an M240 machine gun during heavy weapons qualifications at the Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range in Florence, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2022. The Airmen qualified on the the M203 grenade launcher, and M240 and M249 machine guns.
This work, B-ROLL -- Arizona Heat Wave: 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces Conducts Heavy Weapons Training, by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
