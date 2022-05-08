Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL -- Arizona Heat Wave: 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces Conducts Heavy Weapons Training

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Unclassified and cleared for Public Release
    220805-F-XK427-999
    Title: B-Roll - USAF Reserve 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct weapons training
    Producer: Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken, 944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs, tyler.bolken@us.af.mil
    Date Captured: 20220805
    Location: Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range, Florence, AZ, United States

    Personnel Interviewed:
    USAF Master Sgt. Jeff Seastrand
    Combat Arms Noncommissioned officer in charge
    944th Fighter Wing Security Forces, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

    Description:
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces train and shoot an M240 machine gun during heavy weapons qualifications at the Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range in Florence, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2022. The Airmen qualified on the the M203 grenade launcher, and M240 and M249 machine guns.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855540
    VIRIN: 220805-F-XK427-111
    Filename: DOD_109187677
    Length: 00:12:39
    Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL -- Arizona Heat Wave: 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces Conducts Heavy Weapons Training, by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    Arizona
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Tyler J. Bolken
    944th Fighter Wing
    Heavy Weapons Qualifications

