B-ROLL -- Arizona Heat Wave: 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces Conducts Heavy Weapons Training

Unclassified and cleared for Public Release

220805-F-XK427-999

Title: B-Roll - USAF Reserve 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct weapons training

Producer: Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken, 944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs, tyler.bolken@us.af.mil

Date Captured: 20220805

Location: Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range, Florence, AZ, United States



Personnel Interviewed:

USAF Master Sgt. Jeff Seastrand

Combat Arms Noncommissioned officer in charge

944th Fighter Wing Security Forces, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.



Description:

Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces train and shoot an M240 machine gun during heavy weapons qualifications at the Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range in Florence, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2022. The Airmen qualified on the the M203 grenade launcher, and M240 and M249 machine guns.