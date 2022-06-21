Mrs. Sharene Brown, spouse of the 22nd Chief of Staff of the Air Force, launched the Five & Thrive effort to highlight top life challenges affecting military members and their families. The Five & Thrive guide is a resource for today's Air and Space Force spouse. It is designed in three sections to teach spouses how to build a strong network, understand the resources available to them, and provide a firm foundation of support as spouses navigate their journey. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai)
|06.21.2022
|08.26.2022 13:13
|Commercials
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
