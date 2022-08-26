5th Annual LNO Working Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Forces Africa, along with the Botswana Defence Force, co-hosted the 5th annual Liaison Officer Working Group in Kasane, Botswana, August 22-26, 2022.



Twenty-seven African countries are participating in this year’s LNO Working Group. The event allows action officer-level personnel designated by their respective Air Forces to collaborate, and it provides a space for LNOs to exchange experiences and work solutions to Air Power and Air Operations challenges on the African continent.