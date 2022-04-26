Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    04.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    In this episode of SHARP Points, Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock answers the questions of Soldiers about sexual assault, consent and more. This particular episode was a parody of a famous scene in the first Ironman film.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 11:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855509
    VIRIN: 220426-A-MF443-058
    Filename: DOD_109187254
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 4, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault
    SHARP
    Consent
    Denim Day
    Top Notch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT