In this episode of SHARP Points, Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock answers the questions of Soldiers about sexual assault, consent and more. This particular episode was a parody of a famous scene in the first Ironman film.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 11:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|855509
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-MF443-058
|Filename:
|DOD_109187254
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 4, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
