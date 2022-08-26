Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Anniversary of the 2021 Kabul Airport Attack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Patterson    

    Communication Directorate             

    Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, pays tribute to the service and sacrifices of the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives during the August 26th, 2021 bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Afghanistan. One year ago today, the United States deployed U.S. service members to HKIA as part of Operations Allies Refuge and Allies Welcome, evacuating nearly 130,000 people out of Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Aaron S. Patterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855503
    VIRIN: 220826-M-QH615-1001
    Filename: DOD_109187178
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Anniversary of the 2021 Kabul Airport Attack, by SSgt Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    Marines
    Afganistan
    HKIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT