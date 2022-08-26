First Anniversary of the 2021 Kabul Airport Attack

Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, pays tribute to the service and sacrifices of the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives during the August 26th, 2021 bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Afghanistan. One year ago today, the United States deployed U.S. service members to HKIA as part of Operations Allies Refuge and Allies Welcome, evacuating nearly 130,000 people out of Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Aaron S. Patterson)
