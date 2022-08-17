Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 53rd Test Support Squadron Special Devices Flight is broken up into three sections; engineering, avionics and fabrication. Their job is to design and implement innovative solutions to support squadron across the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855498
    VIRIN: 220817-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_109187160
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, Special Devices Flight, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin
    53rd
    Tyndall
    Innovation
    WEG
    Special Devices Flight

