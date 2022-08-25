Women's Equality Day 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today is Women's Equality Day! It commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment and brings to light the issue of equality of women within society. Five women from Team Goodfellow recently came into our studio to reflect and raise awareness of this important day.