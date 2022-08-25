Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day 2022

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Today is Women's Equality Day! It commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment and brings to light the issue of equality of women within society. Five women from Team Goodfellow recently came into our studio to reflect and raise awareness of this important day.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 09:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855477
    VIRIN: 220825-F-ZB472-093
    Filename: DOD_109186981
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

