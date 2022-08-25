Women's Equality Day 2022

Today is Women's Equality Day! It commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment and brings to light the issue of equality of women within society. Five women from Team Goodfellow recently came into our studio to reflect and raise awareness of this important day.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 09:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855477
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-ZB472-093
|Filename:
|DOD_109186981
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT