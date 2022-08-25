George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Gibraltar

220825-N-EI119-1001 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Aug. 25, 2022) The George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) transits the Strait of Gibraltar Aug. 25, 2022. The GHWBCSG is comprised of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Hartman and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Samuel Wagner)
