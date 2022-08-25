Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Gibraltar

    AT SEA

    08.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Hartman 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220825-N-EI119-1001 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Aug. 25, 2022) The George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) transits the Strait of Gibraltar Aug. 25, 2022. The GHWBCSG is comprised of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Hartman and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Samuel Wagner)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 06:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855458
    VIRIN: 220825-N-EI119-1001
    Filename: DOD_109186759
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Gibraltar, by PO3 Ryan Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    Strait of Gibraltar
    George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG)

