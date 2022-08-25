George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Gibraltar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855458" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220825-N-EI119-1001 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Aug. 25, 2022) The George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) transits the Strait of Gibraltar Aug. 25, 2022. The GHWBCSG is comprised of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Hartman and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Samuel Wagner)