Kunsan Work Order Request How to Video

Kunsan Airmen working as Airmen Dorm Leaders give examples on how to submit work orders on base at Kunsan Air Base 22, Aug. 2022. These Airmen are informing Airmen to help others improve their living conditions at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)