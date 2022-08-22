Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Work Order Request How to Video

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Kunsan Airmen working as Airmen Dorm Leaders give examples on how to submit work orders on base at Kunsan Air Base 22, Aug. 2022. These Airmen are informing Airmen to help others improve their living conditions at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 23:07
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 855428
    VIRIN: 220826-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109186377
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, Kunsan Work Order Request How to Video, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

