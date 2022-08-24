U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Brig. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, the deputy commander for Marine Corps Forces Pacific, and their command staff visit Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 and members of the Australian Defence Force in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 24 and 25, 2022. The deputy commanders visited Darwin to observe the capabilities of the rotation and reinforce the U.S.-Australia alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 23:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855423
|VIRIN:
|220825-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109186331
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 22: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command staff visit Darwin, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT