MRF-D 22: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command staff visit Darwin

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Brig. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, the deputy commander for Marine Corps Forces Pacific, and their command staff visit Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 and members of the Australian Defence Force in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 24 and 25, 2022. The deputy commanders visited Darwin to observe the capabilities of the rotation and reinforce the U.S.-Australia alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)