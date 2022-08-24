Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 22: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command staff visit Darwin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.24.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Brig. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, the deputy commander for Marine Corps Forces Pacific, and their command staff visit Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 and members of the Australian Defence Force in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 24 and 25, 2022. The deputy commanders visited Darwin to observe the capabilities of the rotation and reinforce the U.S.-Australia alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 23:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855423
    VIRIN: 220825-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109186331
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command staff visit Darwin, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    ADF
    INDOPACOM
    MRF-D 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT