Minnesota National Guard General B-Roll for Live News Cast - MN State Fair.
B-Roll:
RSG ECAB 34thID
Wheeled Mechanic
Forest Fire
Medivac
Fueler
Cold Fuel
Casualty Extraction
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855412
|VIRIN:
|220825-A-EH126-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109186020
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard General B-Roll for Live News Cast - MN State Fair, by SSG Hugo Wong-Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
