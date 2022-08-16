Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Project CSTX 86-22-02

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Army Reserve Soldier with 716th Engineer Company from New Hampshire move gravel at the CRSP yard on Fort McCoy as part of a troop project during Combat Support Training Exercise 86-22-02.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Army Reserve
    716th Engineer Company
    Fort McCoy WI.
    CSTX 86-22-02

