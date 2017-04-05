Soundbites: (0:00-3:00) U.S. Army Maj. Edwin Morton, Golbi Wolf 17 exercise director and lead U.S. planner (3:00-5:51) Alaska Army National Guard Maj. David Kang, deputy director for Federal Emergency Management Planning Agency and Exercise Division.
Description: Gobi Wolf 17 is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination held in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia, May 1-5. GW 17 is hosted by the Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolia Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 16:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|855391
|VIRIN:
|170504-Z-CA180-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109185714
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|DALANZADGAD, MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Gobi Wolf 2017 strengthens ties between Mongolia, international partners
