Gobi Wolf 2017

Soundbites: (0:00-3:00) U.S. Army Maj. Edwin Morton, Golbi Wolf 17 exercise director and lead U.S. planner (3:00-5:51) Alaska Army National Guard Maj. David Kang, deputy director for Federal Emergency Management Planning Agency and Exercise Division.

Description: Gobi Wolf 17 is a disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination held in Dalanzadgad, Mongolia, May 1-5. GW 17 is hosted by the Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency and Mongolia Armed Forces as part of USARPAC’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief “Pacific Resilience” series.