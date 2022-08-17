Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Lejeune DMO supports II MEF in deployment readiness

    MOREHEAD CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Cpl. Makayla Elizalde 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST)-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, and Capt. Jeffrey Dovan, distribution management officer, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, provide remarks during railhead operations at the Morehead and South Fork Railroad in Morehead City, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2022. MCB Camp Lejeune Distribution Management Office Marines and civilians play a vital role in the embarkation and movement of II Marine Expeditionary Force equipment for oncoming deployments and exercises. (U.S.Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Makayla Elizalde)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 16:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 855390
    VIRIN: 220818-M-UE056-1001
    Filename: DOD_109185697
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MCB Camp Lejeune DMO supports II MEF in deployment readiness, by Cpl Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCIEAST
    II MEF
    Readiness
    Distribution Management Office
    Make Ready
    Morehead and South Fork Railhead

