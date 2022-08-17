U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST)-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, and Capt. Jeffrey Dovan, distribution management officer, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, provide remarks during railhead operations at the Morehead and South Fork Railroad in Morehead City, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2022. MCB Camp Lejeune Distribution Management Office Marines and civilians play a vital role in the embarkation and movement of II Marine Expeditionary Force equipment for oncoming deployments and exercises. (U.S.Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Makayla Elizalde)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 16:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|855390
|VIRIN:
|220818-M-UE056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109185697
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCB Camp Lejeune DMO supports II MEF in deployment readiness, by Cpl Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
