MCB Camp Lejeune DMO supports II MEF in deployment readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855390" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST)-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, and Capt. Jeffrey Dovan, distribution management officer, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, provide remarks during railhead operations at the Morehead and South Fork Railroad in Morehead City, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2022. MCB Camp Lejeune Distribution Management Office Marines and civilians play a vital role in the embarkation and movement of II Marine Expeditionary Force equipment for oncoming deployments and exercises. (U.S.Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Makayla Elizalde)