Marine Forces Reserve Recognizes 80th Anniversary of the Montford Point Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Billy Richardson, Marine Forces Reserve G-1 senior enlisted advisor, reflects on the 80th anniversary of the Montford Point Marines at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 19, 2022. The Montford Point Marines were the first African American Marines to join the Marine Corps between 1942 and 1949, a time when the Corps was segregated. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
