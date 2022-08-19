Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Forces Reserve Recognizes 80th Anniversary of the Montford Point Marines

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Billy Richardson, Marine Forces Reserve G-1 senior enlisted advisor, reflects on the 80th anniversary of the Montford Point Marines at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 19, 2022. The Montford Point Marines were the first African American Marines who joined the Marine Corps between 1942 and 1949, a time when the Corps was segregated. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 14:30
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Diversity
    Desegregation
    History
    Camp Johnson
    WW2

