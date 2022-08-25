U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground salutes the many women who make up our workforce at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. The women pictured are just a handful of the many female personnel at YPG who make our workforce stronger with their hard work, dedication, and expertise. We are grateful to have them as part of the YPG family.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 12:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855371
|VIRIN:
|220825-A-IK096-163
|Filename:
|DOD_109185299
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's Equality Day 2022, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT