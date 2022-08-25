Women's Equality Day 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground salutes the many women who make up our workforce at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. The women pictured are just a handful of the many female personnel at YPG who make our workforce stronger with their hard work, dedication, and expertise. We are grateful to have them as part of the YPG family.