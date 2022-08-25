Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day 2022

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground salutes the many women who make up our workforce at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. The women pictured are just a handful of the many female personnel at YPG who make our workforce stronger with their hard work, dedication, and expertise. We are grateful to have them as part of the YPG family.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 12:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855371
    VIRIN: 220825-A-IK096-163
    Filename: DOD_109185299
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    Women's Equality Day
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

