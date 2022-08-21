Joint interoperability: fire training at Fort Benning and Maxwell Air Force Base B-roll

Firefighters from the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron collaborated with the Fort Benning, Georgia, Fire Department, Aug. 4, 2022, and the Maxwell Air Force Base Fire Department, Aug. 5, 2022, in a two-part live fire training exercise to prepare for real-world scenarios and ensure mission readiness. In anticipation of the 908th Airlift Wing's transition from the fixed-wing C-130 Hercules tactical airlift mission to the rotary-wing MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter training mission, 908 CES firefighters conducted their annual aircraft training at Fort Benning. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)
|08.21.2022
|08.25.2022 12:26
|B-Roll
|855365
|220821-F-QL331-0001
|DOD_109185057
|00:03:40
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|0
|0
