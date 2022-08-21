Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint interoperability: fire training at Fort Benning and Maxwell Air Force Base B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters from the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron collaborated with the Fort Benning, Georgia, Fire Department, Aug. 4, 2022, and the Maxwell Air Force Base Fire Department, Aug. 5, 2022, in a two-part live fire training exercise to prepare for real-world scenarios and ensure mission readiness. In anticipation of the 908th Airlift Wing's transition from the fixed-wing C-130 Hercules tactical airlift mission to the rotary-wing MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter training mission, 908 CES firefighters conducted their annual aircraft training at Fort Benning. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855365
    VIRIN: 220821-F-QL331-0001
    Filename: DOD_109185057
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US
    Hometown: FORT BENNING, GA, US
    Hometown: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint interoperability: fire training at Fort Benning and Maxwell Air Force Base B-roll, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Firefighters
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT