Day 6 of the 2022 Warrior Games consisted of field competitions and wheelchair basketball semi-finals.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855364
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-GC389-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109185030
|Length:
|00:11:07
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games - Competition Day 6, by A1C Erin Currie, SSgt Michael Jones, SrA Branden Laredo and SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
