    Security Battalion Moto Run B-Roll

    QUANTICO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines assigned to Security Battalion conduct a motivational unit run at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2022. The motivational run built camaraderie and unit cohesion, and promoted physical fitness among Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855354
    VIRIN: 220824-M-QD254-1001
    Filename: DOD_109184913
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: QUANTICO, TX, US

    RUN
    Quantico
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    SECURITY BATTALION
    Moto
    COMMSTRAT

