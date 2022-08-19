Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell SRU Soldiers receive Equine Therapy

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, had the opportunity to receive Equine Therapy through a partnership with Hope & Healing at Hillenglade and their founder Jenn O’Neill.

    This partnership has been ongoing every three months for the past 5 years (with a temporary break during the peak of COVID) where a group of up to six Soldiers get to visit the Hillenglade horse farm for three days. During their visit they learn about the horses; how to care for them; and how to interact, react, connect, and build trust between themselves and the animal.

    “I love life, I love healing, and I love hope, and that is what this farm is all about,” said Jenn O’Neill. “We’ve served over 4,000 Military members and their families since 2010. I think that it’s imperative that the public sector steps up for our military heroes and their families.”

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 10:07
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US

