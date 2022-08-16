Screaming Eagles Soldiers explore Finnish battle tanks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to “Viper Company,” 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) become familiarized with the Finnish Army Leopard 2A4 Battle Tank during a U.S.-Finland cultural exchange at Rovaniemi Training Area, Finland, Aug. 16, 2022.



The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is deployed as part of V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, and trained in Finland alongside the Jaeger Brigade of the Finnish Army to strengthen relations and build interoperability between the two partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)