    USAG change of command

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM

    07.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais 

    AFN Benelux

    Col. Lindsay “Riley” Matthews assumes command of the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux during a ceremony on Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 15, 2022. The USAG Benelux members also bade farewell to the former commander, Col. James R. Yastrzemsky. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 855341
    VIRIN: 220715-F-NR482-001
    Filename: DOD_109184785
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, BE

    CoC
    change of command
    benelux
    riley matthews
    yastrzemsky
    lindsay matthews

