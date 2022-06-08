Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Gunnery Family Day (B-Roll)

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Viper Gunnery Family Day brought families and service members together for food, fun, and much needed time with one another. The 1-3rd Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade have been engaged in various missions for months. This was a time to show their families what they do in the field by getting them involved in a unique way.

    This video was filmed on August 6, 2022
    Video by SSG Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SSG Brian Moody

    Lower third Information:
    @01:07
    LTC David Roman
    Commander, 1-3rd Attack Battalion

    @01:34
    Ebru Ellis
    Army Spouse

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 11:52
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE 

    This work, Viper Gunnery Family Day (B-Roll), by SSG Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Ansbach
    SSG Brian Moody

