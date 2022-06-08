Viper Gunnery Family Day (B-Roll)

The Viper Gunnery Family Day brought families and service members together for food, fun, and much needed time with one another. The 1-3rd Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade have been engaged in various missions for months. This was a time to show their families what they do in the field by getting them involved in a unique way.
This video was filmed on August 6, 2022
Video by SSG Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SSG Brian Moody
Lower third Information:
@01:07
LTC David Roman
Commander, 1-3rd Attack Battalion
@01:34
Ebru Ellis
Army Spouse
