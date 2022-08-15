Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M119A3 Howitzer Firing - Northern Strike 22 (Social Media)

    MI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    National Guard Bureau

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 134th Field Artillery Regiment, conduct direct fire operations of the M119A3 Howitzer during Northern Strike 22 at Camp Grayling, Mich.

    Army National Guard Video by: Spc. Benhur Ayettey, Sgt. Max Elliott and Spc. Olivia Lauer

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 08:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855334
    VIRIN: 220607-Z-WL379-1001
    Filename: DOD_109184692
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: MI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Ohio National Guard
    Northern Strike 22
    M119A3 Howitzer
    artillery firing

