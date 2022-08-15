Ohio National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 134th Field Artillery Regiment, conduct direct fire operations of the M119A3 Howitzer during Northern Strike 22 at Camp Grayling, Mich.
Army National Guard Video by: Spc. Benhur Ayettey, Sgt. Max Elliott and Spc. Olivia Lauer
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 08:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855334
|VIRIN:
|220607-Z-WL379-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109184692
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, M119A3 Howitzer Firing - Northern Strike 22 (Social Media), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
