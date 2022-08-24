Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ravens - A1C Logan Nellinger and A1 Sonja Hills Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins 

    U.S. Air Forces Central, Baghdad Media Outreach Team

    U.S. Air Forces Central's, Airman 1st Class Logan Nellinger and Airman Sonja Hills deliver a shout-out to the Ravens at USARCENT Patton Hall on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 09:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 855312
    VIRIN: 220824-A-UO598-858
    Filename: DOD_109184600
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Hometown: RAVEN, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ravens - A1C Logan Nellinger and A1 Sonja Hills Shout Out, by SSG Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    USARCENT
    Ravens
    USAFCENT
    THIRD ALWAYS FIRST
    NFL2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT