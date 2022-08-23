Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marking the Endurance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESBJERG, DENMARK

    08.23.2022

    Video by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Marked By Iron!
    Today the Iron Eagle Brigade in coordination with leaders from the 839th transportation battalion and the danish home guard marked the ARC Endurance with the 1st armored division colors to honor our committed partner

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 06:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855303
    VIRIN: 220823-A-VB804-456
    PIN: 202
    Filename: DOD_109184524
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: ESBJERG, DK 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marking the Endurance, by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EUCOM #Strongertogether #Ironstrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT