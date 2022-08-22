220822-N-JC800-0001 SINGAPORE (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rich Franklin, three time middle-weight champion and MMA Hall of Famer, gives some one-on-one to Sailors and Marines, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, during a meet and greet in Singapore, Aug. 22. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 03:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855298
|VIRIN:
|220822-N-JC800-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109184438
|Length:
|00:06:45
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Trains with MMA Fighter, by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT