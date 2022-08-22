Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Trains with MMA Fighter

    SINGAPORE

    08.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220822-N-JC800-0001 SINGAPORE (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rich Franklin, three time middle-weight champion and MMA Hall of Famer, gives some one-on-one to Sailors and Marines, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, during a meet and greet in Singapore, Aug. 22. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 03:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855298
    VIRIN: 220822-N-JC800-0001
    Filename: DOD_109184438
    Length: 00:06:45
    Location: SG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Trains with MMA Fighter, by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MMA
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CLWP

