    12TH CAB prepare for Noble Partner

    GERMANY

    08.19.2022

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare their aircraft for transportation in preparation for Noble Partner Aug. 19, 2022 at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 05:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855296
    VIRIN: 220824-A-RD023-001
    Filename: DOD_109184429
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12TH CAB prepare for Noble Partner, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAEUR
    12CAB
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther

