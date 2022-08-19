12th Combat Aviation Brigade - B-roll (DSLR Time lapse)

U.S. Soldiers from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare their aircraft for transportation in preparation for Noble Partner Aug. 19, 2022 at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 05:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855295
|VIRIN:
|220823-A-RD023-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109184427
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
