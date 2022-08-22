Equal Opportunity Annual Training PSA

Representatives from the Equal Opportunity unit, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, host a public service announcement about training held on Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The PSA is inform units at the bases about the training that is held every month. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)
|08.22.2022
|08.25.2022 07:36
|PSA
|855280
|220822-A-OG608-1001
|DOD_109184326
|00:00:45
|KW
|0
|0
