    Equal Opportunity Annual Training PSA

    KUWAIT

    08.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Representatives from the Equal Opportunity unit, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, host a public service announcement about training held on Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The PSA is inform units at the bases about the training that is held every month. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 07:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 855280
    VIRIN: 220822-A-OG608-1001
    Filename: DOD_109184326
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equal Opportunity Annual Training PSA, by SPC Shawn Fogleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    U.S. Army Reserve
    PSA
    EO
    Kuwait
    350th PAD

