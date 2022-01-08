Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amy Young

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Joel Vazquez 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    In honor of Women's Equality Day, U.S.Army Security Assistance Command interviewed leaders throughout the organization about how the Army has impacted their careers and what advice they have for future women in the career field.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 21:02
    Location: US

    This work, Amy Young, by Joel Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hanson
    USASAC

