    82nd Abn. Div. Ranger S.U.R.T. PT Test

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division take a Physical Fitness Test as part of the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (S.U.R.T.) qualification course on Fort Bragg, NC, Aug. 16, 2022. Upon completion of S.U.R.T. Paratroopers go on to Ranger School. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 20:54
    Category: Video Productions
    This work, 82nd Abn. Div. Ranger S.U.R.T. PT Test, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    Rangers
    SURT

