An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, medevacs an ailing 60-year-old man from a tanker vessel 90 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Aug. 24, 2022. En route to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline, rescue swimmer Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Mathews performed CPR on the man, resuscitating him before transferring him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 20:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855273
|VIRIN:
|220824-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109184227
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard medevacs, resuscitates man from tanker 90 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT