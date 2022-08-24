82nd Best Squad Competition

Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-73 Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division competed in The Best Squad Competition in Fort Stewart, GA. The Best Squad Competition tests squad’s physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
