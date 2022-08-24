Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-73 Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division competed in The Best Squad Competition in Fort Stewart, GA. The Best Squad Competition tests squad’s physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 20:21
    Location: US

    This work, 82nd Best Squad Competition, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    All the way

