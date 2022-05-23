Warfighting Society - MCRD San Diego

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Cody Waldroup explains the importance of Warfighting during a Warfighting Society meeting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 23, 2022. Established in 2018, the Warfighting Society helps Marines apply warfighting tactics by testing hypotheses through wargaming exercises and discussing Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 1. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855258
|VIRIN:
|220523-M-YD788-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109184091
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
