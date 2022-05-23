Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warfighting Society - MCRD San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Cody Waldroup explains the importance of Warfighting during a Warfighting Society meeting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 23, 2022. Established in 2018, the Warfighting Society helps Marines apply warfighting tactics by testing hypotheses through wargaming exercises and discussing Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 1. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855258
    VIRIN: 220523-M-YD788-1001
    Filename: DOD_109184091
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Warfighting
    MCRD San Diego
    Warfighting Society

