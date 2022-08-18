Presentation for AFMC Spark Tank by Maj. James Sarver, Defense Contract Management Agency.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 17:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|855251
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-TW412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109184053
|Length:
|00:10:13
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC Spark Tank Submission Video: Maj. James Sarver, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT