The 27th Special Operations Wing Medic Rodeo 2022 tests the skills of medical professionals from across the Air Force through a series of innovative, high-pressure scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855243
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-ZT339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109183972
|Length:
|00:08:45
|Location:
|MELROSE RANGE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide, by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT