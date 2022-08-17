Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide

    MELROSE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 27th Special Operations Wing Medic Rodeo 2022 tests the skills of medical professionals from across the Air Force through a series of innovative, high-pressure scenarios.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855243
    VIRIN: 220817-F-ZT339-1001
    Filename: DOD_109183972
    Length: 00:08:45
    Location: MELROSE RANGE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medic Rodeo 2022: Cutting edge medical training Air Force wide, by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    medic
    Medical Airmen
    Melrose Air Force Range
    Medic Rodeo
    Medic-X

