Gila engineers conduct explosive training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct explosive training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 9, 2022. Field training using live explosives is a vital step for ensuring 3rd ID engineers are prepared to conduct real-world operations around the world when called upon. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855233
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-XS985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109183707
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
