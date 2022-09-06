Gila engineers conduct explosive training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct explosive training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 9, 2022. Field training using live explosives is a vital step for ensuring 3rd ID engineers are prepared to conduct real-world operations around the world when called upon. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)