    Gila engineers conduct explosive training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct explosive training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 9, 2022. Field training using live explosives is a vital step for ensuring 3rd ID engineers are prepared to conduct real-world operations around the world when called upon. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855233
    VIRIN: 220609-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_109183707
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gila engineers conduct explosive training, by PFC Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forscom
    3rd ID
    demolitions
    9 BEB
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

