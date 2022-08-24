Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day 2022

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Women across the Redstone Arsenal workforce speak on what Women's Equality means to them, their careers, and the future.

