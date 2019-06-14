Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers partner for 25 years with federal biologists to study duck nesting ecology in Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2019

    Video by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Park rangers for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District often encounter community members when supporting common goldeneye duck research efforts at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. This includes this child, 4, who holds a duckling with the assistance of the rangers. One of the program’s objectives is to provide public outreach to increase understanding, appreciation and support for waterfowl and wetlands management. (U.S. Army video by Justin Kerwin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2019
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 13:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855209
    VIRIN: 190614-A-A1410-001
    Filename: DOD_109183483
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: AK, US

