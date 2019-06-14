Army engineers partner for 25 years with federal biologists to study duck nesting ecology in Alaska

Park rangers for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District often encounter community members when supporting common goldeneye duck research efforts at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. This includes this child, 4, who holds a duckling with the assistance of the rangers. One of the program’s objectives is to provide public outreach to increase understanding, appreciation and support for waterfowl and wetlands management. (U.S. Army video by Justin Kerwin)
|06.14.2019
|08.24.2022 13:21
|AK, US
