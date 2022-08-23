Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd Airlift Wing TCCC Training

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Courtesy Video

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing experienced some of the most engaging and intense Tactical Combat Casualty Care training available. Students applied two days of classroom instruction to a culminating event that cast them into highly-stressful scenarios with moulaged victims covered in realistic “blood,” wounds and various trauma. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 12:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855202
    VIRIN: 220824-Z-BT678-0001
    Filename: DOD_109183326
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MS, US

    TCCC
    Air National Guard
    tccc training
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    172nd Airlift Wing
    mississippi national guard

