Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing experienced some of the most engaging and intense Tactical Combat Casualty Care training available. Students applied two days of classroom instruction to a culminating event that cast them into highly-stressful scenarios with moulaged victims covered in realistic “blood,” wounds and various trauma. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 12:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855202
|VIRIN:
|220824-Z-BT678-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109183326
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 172nd Airlift Wing TCCC Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT