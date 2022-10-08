Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clifton Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    08.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Stuttgart

    Soldiers from the 554th and 139th Military Police Companies were selected by their respective platoons to participate in the annual "Clifton Challenge," Aug. 10 on Panzer Kaserne. The challenge is dedicated to a fellow fallen comrade, Cpl. Karen Clifton who was killed in action in Iraq. Building 2914 on Panzer Kaserne was later renamed Clifton Hall in her honor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855192
    VIRIN: 220810-A-UV070-045
    Filename: DOD_109182916
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clifton Challenge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Stuttgart
    Clifton Challenge
    554th Military Police Company
    139th Military Police Company
    Cpl. Karen Clifton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT