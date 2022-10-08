Soldiers from the 554th and 139th Military Police Companies were selected by their respective platoons to participate in the annual "Clifton Challenge," Aug. 10 on Panzer Kaserne. The challenge is dedicated to a fellow fallen comrade, Cpl. Karen Clifton who was killed in action in Iraq. Building 2914 on Panzer Kaserne was later renamed Clifton Hall in her honor.
