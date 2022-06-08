video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855180" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Viper Gunnery Family Day brought families and service members together for food, fun, and much needed time with one another. The 1-3rd Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade have been engaged in various missions for months. This was a time to show their families what they do in the field by getting them involved in a unique way.



This video was filmed on August 6, 2022

Video by SSG Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SSG Brian Moody



Lower third information

@00:27

LTC David Roman

Commander, 1-3rd Attack Battalion



@01:03

Ebru Ellis

Army Spouse