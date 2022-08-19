Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Update - CFAY Community Graduation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    08.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    PID: 220823-YKS-CFAYCommunityGradCeremony-Coto
    Title: CFAY Community Graduation Ceremony
    Date: 23 AUG 2022
    VIRIN: 220823-N-JC445-1001
    Runtime: 00:59:29
    Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto

    Font ID:
    (0:05) - PO2 Mario Coto, Reporting

    (0:19) - Janet Raguindin
    Volunteer Organizer

    (0:47) - Dr. Rosie Ortiz-Torres
    Graduate


    Caption/Lead:
    220823-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 23, 2022) - Fleet Activities Yokosuka hosted a Community Graduation Ceremony for college graduates. The event, organized by Fleet and Family Service Center Yokosuka, was to recognize all graduates who completed college between 2020 and 2022. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 01:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855163
    VIRIN: 220823-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_109182440
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - CFAY Community Graduation Ceremony, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    AFN Yokosuka
    CFAY
    MC2 Mario Coto
    FFSC Yokosuka
    Community Graduation Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT