2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games - Competition Day 4

Day 4 of the 2022 Warrior Games consisted of powerlifting, rowing and wheelchair basketball preliminary rounds.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 00:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855162
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-GC389-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109182389
|Length:
|00:14:26
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
