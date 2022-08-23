Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Day 4 Wrap Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 00:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855161
    VIRIN: 220823-F-LP342-0001
    Filename: DOD_109182376
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Day 4 Wrap Up, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFW2
    Indoor Rowing
    Wheelchair basketball
    Adaptive Sports
    Wounded Warrior
    Warrior Games

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT