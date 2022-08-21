Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Philippine Wrap-up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    08.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The Philippine phase of Pacific Partnership concluded its mission in Puerto Princesa. Highlights include 184 surgeries conducted, 2,307 dental patients serviced, 1,553 animals treated, and 6,428 eye glasses distributed; 17 band concerts with 6,700 attendees; 16 sports days with 1,697 attendees; 7 HADR training evolutions with 386 participants with a MAREX including 4 nations (U.S., U.K., Philippines, and Australian). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 23:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855157
    VIRIN: 220821-N-XB470-1002
    Filename: DOD_109182254
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 Philippine Wrap-up, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Philippines
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT