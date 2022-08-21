Pacific Partnership 2022 Philippine Wrap-up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Philippine phase of Pacific Partnership concluded its mission in Puerto Princesa. Highlights include 184 surgeries conducted, 2,307 dental patients serviced, 1,553 animals treated, and 6,428 eye glasses distributed; 17 band concerts with 6,700 attendees; 16 sports days with 1,697 attendees; 7 HADR training evolutions with 386 participants with a MAREX including 4 nations (U.S., U.K., Philippines, and Australian). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)