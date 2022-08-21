Pacific Partnership 2022 Philippine Wrap-up

The Philippine phase of Pacific Partnership concluded its mission in Puerto Princesa. Highlights include 184 surgeries conducted, 2,307 dental patients serviced, 1,553 animals treated, and 6,428 eye glasses distributed; 17 band concerts with 6,700 attendees; 16 sports days with 1,697 attendees; 7 HADR training evolutions with 386 participants with a MAREX including 4 nations (U.S., U.K., Philippines, and Australian). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 23:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855157
|VIRIN:
|220821-N-XB470-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109182254
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
